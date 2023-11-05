Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,793. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

