Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $85.31. 15,148,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,308,096. The firm has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.