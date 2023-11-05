WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$202.40.

WSP Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$187.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.21. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$152.92 and a 12-month high of C$196.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8601126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

