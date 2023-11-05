XML Financial LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

