XML Financial LLC Acquires 495 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $436.59. 6,222,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $371.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

