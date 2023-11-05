XML Financial LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.86. 2,509,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,043. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.16.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

