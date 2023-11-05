XML Financial LLC Buys 4,832 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,447. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.