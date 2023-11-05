XML Financial LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,950. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.56. The company has a market cap of $295.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

