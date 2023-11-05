XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,782. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

