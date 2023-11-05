XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $94.22. 5,700,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

