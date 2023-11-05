XML Financial LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.52. 10,670,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,018. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

