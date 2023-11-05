XML Financial LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,802. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

