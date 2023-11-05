XML Financial LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Price Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.
View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.