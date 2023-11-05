XML Financial LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.14. 1,409,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,785. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $154.10 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.