XML Financial LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

