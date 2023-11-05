XML Financial LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,522. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.