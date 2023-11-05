XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. 13,100,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,040,595. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

