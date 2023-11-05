XML Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,458. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $203.75 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

