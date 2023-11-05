XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 673,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

