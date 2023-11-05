XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

