XML Financial LLC Purchases 10,296 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 14,830,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,629. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

