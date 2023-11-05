XML Financial LLC Purchases 234 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

