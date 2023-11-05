XML Financial LLC Purchases 712 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,196. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.