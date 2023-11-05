XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

