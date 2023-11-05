XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,551. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.