XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 413,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $91.06. 1,268,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

