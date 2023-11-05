XML Financial LLC Sells 122,145 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,145 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,890,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,292. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

