XML Financial LLC Sells 22,189 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

