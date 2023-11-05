XML Financial LLC Sells 33,143 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,143 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 502,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.