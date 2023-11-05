XML Financial LLC Sells 757 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE MRK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,375. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
