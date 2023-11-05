XML Financial LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 623.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 3.6 %

Cummins stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

