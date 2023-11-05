XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 1,932,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.