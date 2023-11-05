Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

XPOF stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski bought 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $99,249.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 23,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $497,030.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,828.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Grabowski bought 4,640 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $99,249.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,245.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 over the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

