Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 408,265 shares trading hands.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Featured Stories

