Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after buying an additional 581,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

