Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Xylem by 23.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

