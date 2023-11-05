Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $214.30 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

