Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.