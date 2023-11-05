Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

