Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,510. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

