1,000 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $283.06 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.74 and its 200 day moving average is $303.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.