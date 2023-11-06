1,085 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

