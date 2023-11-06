13,762 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,613,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $816.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

