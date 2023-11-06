18,241 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 479.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after buying an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 177,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.