25,618 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.90. 913,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,911. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.11. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

