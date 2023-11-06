424 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after buying an additional 161,620 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NOW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $605.12. 251,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.87 and its 200-day moving average is $545.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

