47,719 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Roblox comprises about 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after buying an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $35.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

