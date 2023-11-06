4,990 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,549 shares of company stock worth $979,753 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

