6,199 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.