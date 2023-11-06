630 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,683,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.54. 1,084,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,542. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.18 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.26 and a 200 day moving average of $435.35. The stock has a market cap of $338.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

