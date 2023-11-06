AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $141.90. The company had a trading volume of 878,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

